Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Kapehe

Developer Relations at Sanity.

kapehe@sanity.io
kapehe.io/
Las Vegas, NV
Joined: July 2020
Developer Relations Specialist

Contributions

Build your first blog using React
Guide
38

Official

Build a blog in React from scratch! We'll use Sanity for the content management and Tailwind CSS for styling.

Kapehe

About Kapehe

I do Developer Relations at Sanity. I have 5 animals; one dog, two cats, two bunnies. And I love anime!

Expertise