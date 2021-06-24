Sanity Exchange: Community Appreciation Program

3 things you need to know when getting started with Portable Text
When using Sanity, it's important to understand these 3 things when getting started with Portable Text.Go to 3 things you need to know when getting started with Portable Text
The Community Appreciation Program rewards contributions to sanity.io/exchange with swag and prizes. Here's how it works.
We are constantly impressed by the contributions that are shared in the Sanity Exchange. From the guides to the snippets, we see it all!
That's why we have launched The Community Appreciation Program to reward you with Sanity swag depending on how many contributions you have made to the Sanity Exchange.
Based on contributions you make to the Exchange, each one will go towards your count in the tiering system. Based on the number of entries, you'll get the following swag:
What is a contribution you ask? In the Exchange, there are different ways to contribute. You can do any of the following things to have it count towards an entry:
Your entries can include any combination of contributions: 3 plugins, 1 guide, 1 project for tier 1! 3 guides, 6 snippets, 1 plugin for tier 2! Whatever your combo, we appreciate it all!
Once a month, coupon codes to the swag store will go out to all the winners via email. To ensure you are able to receive the code to get your free swag, here are some guidelines:
👀 Keep an eye out for all the winners in the Sanity Slack #announcements channel, we'll congratulate them there once a month!
Please do not submit spam entries. We will not accept entries that are not fully functioning, filled out properly, or do not help the community.
What to expect when you reach a tier in the appreciation program:
Head on over to the Sanity Exchange to start contributing your own guides, tools & plugins, starters, projects, or schemas & snippets! We are so excited to see what you are all creating!
When using Sanity, it's important to understand these 3 things when getting started with Portable Text.Go to 3 things you need to know when getting started with Portable Text
Build a blog in React from scratch! We'll use Sanity for the content management and Tailwind CSS for styling.Go to Build your first blog using React