GROQ pipes with tasty, pricy candy bars
In the latest episode of Kap & Lauren learn GROQ - Part 4, we learned how to use the GROQ pipe operator with the order function to sort our data into ascending or descending order.
Kap and I decided to dive into the e-commerce sample data set so that we could query delicious and luxurious candy bars! The GROQ pipe
| operator allows you to grab the data from the left-hand side of the array and pass it over to the right-side pipeline component for more processing. In our case, we are passing data over to the order function
order() to sort products by
title and
price.
From our test studio, loaded with candy bar product data (shoutout to Wasabi Kit Kats, our favorite!) we made the following query:
*[_type == "product"] | order(
defaultProductVariant.price desc, title asc)[0...3]{
title,
"luxuryItems" : defaultProductVariant{
price
}
}
This query filters on the document type
product and pulls out the
title and
price only using a projection. Notice the
defaultProductVariant.price, what's happening there? Did a cyborg named
defaultProductVariant capture all of the candy bar prices?!? It sure seems like it, but really
price is a field inside of the
defaultProductVariant object, so it must remain attached to the
price or any other field that is inside of it.
The GROQ pipe
| operator grabs this data, thanks to the filter for its cooperation and hard work, and passes the data to the order function. The order function sorts the data by the parameters Kap and I set. First, the product data is sorted by
price in descending order, and then it is sorted again by
title in ascending order. We are also slicing
[0...3] the data and using an alias
luxuryItems in this query because we only want to return the 3 most expensive products as our luxury candy bars.
If you missed the stream, you can watch Kap & Lauren learn GROQ - Part 4 on YouTube. Follow us on Twitch and tune in for another episode of Kap & Lauren learn GROQ, we hope to see you there!