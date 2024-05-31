Community Digest - May ‘24 Edition

Aloha Sanity Community! Kapehe here! I’m the Developer Community Manager over here at Sanity. 🤙

Are you a developer? A content creator? Do you build websites? Do you write content for websites? Well this digest is for you!

Sanity is a mighty team of passionate developers and creators who are here to help you solve all your content solutions. And this digest gathers all the things that our community is building with Sanity, events we’re hosting or will be at, and new features from the Sanity sphere! 🌎

Oh, and there’s a swag giveaway in here! I used GROQ to query and find all our contributions from the Exchange from the past month and then randomly chose from that list.

It’s packed full of content….let’s do this! 💪

Contributions from Exchange

The things y’all are building have me like 🤯. Scrolling through the Sanity Exchange has got to be one of my favorite parts of the day.

They’re all amazing, but here are three contributions worth mentioning!

Link Field by Winter Agency & Marcus Forsberg

This custom Link field allows the editor to easily create internal and external links. You’ll want to see the demo video, there’s a lot this can do, go click into the plugin link 🔗

Librairie Expérience by Donaël Walter

Librairie Experience, a beloved comic book store since 1973. Donaël and team completely revamped their website after a decade, creating a hybrid platform that combines e-commerce, a blog, and a showcase to connect their community and services. Check out the beautiful design and well-laid out Studio in the project’s link 🔗

User Guide by Ruben Bimmel

A user guide plugin! With this plugin, add user guide pages to your Sanity. You’ll define your page structure for the user guide and then add the plugin to your sanity.config . Whether you want a single page or multi page user guide, this plugin is a great one to check out: 🔗

Protip Want your contribution in the Digest? Be sure to add them to the Sanity Exchange! I’m always keeping an eye out. 👀

Embrace the creative process with Sanity Create

✨ This is new! ✨

You know that feeling when you’re in a great groove with your work, your writing, your coding, really anything. And then… PING! You get a notification from Slack saying “Hey, when you have a chance, can you approve this new hero image for our blog post going out next week?”

GROOVE GONE.

Well, we made a distraction-free zone for you to gather notes, write your most beautiful work, collaborate with teammates, and, if needed, even use the power of AI. We called it Sanity Create and we think you’re gonna really like it. Oh, just don’t forget to put your computer on do not disturb for that truly distraction-free work. 😎

Events 👏 Events 👏 Events 👏

We may be coming to a location (or computer) near you soon! 👀

Community Meetup Tour 🌎 - Many dates in June!

We’re coming to you! We’re doing a multi-country tour of physical meetups and we’d love to see you at one (or many!!) of them.

Check out the list of cities we are going to be at, sign up, and we’ll see you there! 🇳🇴 Oslo, June 11 🇩🇪 Berlin, June 13 🇬🇧 London, June 18 🇺🇸 New York City, June 20 🇨🇦 Toronto, June 24

We’ll bring swag, drinks & food, community member stories, and talks from the Sanity team.

Want to speak? We’re looking for Sanity stories from you! If you want to present, email Knut (knut@sanity.io) with your proposal!

Shoptalk Europe - June 3-5

Gathering together and talking about the ever-evolving European retail ecosystem can be so valuable for so many businesses out there. Sanity wants to support developers in their retail web building experience, so we’re going to be at this event!

Find out more about Shoptalk Europe here.

Community Virtual Meetup - Developer Deep Dive - July 9

I absolutely love hosting these community meetups. Join us for the next one. Trust me, these talks are unreal. I’m backstage for 90 minutes with my jaw-dropped. I have to try and snap out of it when each talk is done and we go into Q&A. 😅

Keep an eye on the website for speaker info but until then, secure your spot HERE!

Previous Events

Past: Sanity Connect - May 8

This one already happened, but it’s fully recorded so you can catch up. Remember the Sanity Create I talked about above? This event is where we announced it. Watch the full demo on Sanity Create here.

We also announced Live Content API which lets you do real-time content updates in a way that scales!

And finally, the official launch of Sanity Learn! Here you can learn Sanity from scratch, save your course progress, and become a Sanity wizard! 🧙‍♂️ No, really! You can gain an official Sanity Developer Certification!

Past: Community Virtual Meetup - Developer Deep Dive - May 21

Past: Vercel Ship - May 23

Vercel hosted an event, Vercel Ship, in New York!

We hosted a workshop: Building highly customizable and dynamic content-drive websites. Thank you to everyone who came! We loved talking all things content with y’all. 🙌

Past: Community In-Person Meetup - Benelux - May 23

We had talks on AI & Localization, loads of community talks, and plenty of food and drinks!

This in-person event was a blast. We loved seeing you all there. Thanks for making the trip to join us! 😎

WHO WANTS SWAG?!

I know you want swag. We all want swag. I designed some new swag pieces for this year and I really like the minimalist look I established with these pieces.

Let’s just say we’re all fighting internally to get our hands on one of the Sanity hats. 🧢 😉

So let’s give away one of our Sanity caps(kaps?)/hats!

Using GROQ (my favorite query language 😍), I gathered all the contributions from the last month and use a random number generator.

My GROQ query in the Exchange Studio’s Vision Plugin:

There were 28 contributions! 🔥

Using random.org and its true random number generator, I got… #14 as our winner! You’re gonna have to trust me on the randomness of this! 🙈

MITCHELL CHRIST! I’m going to reach out to you. Congrats on winning a Sanity Cap! Oh, and the contribution Mitchell submitted to be entered to win? A really cool Sanity + Next starter template. Go check it out! 🔥 Really great work, Mitchell.

Submit your Sanity-powered projects, code snippets, guides, etc to the Sanity Exchange to be entered to win. Remember….only real submissions are counted. 🙃

Well y’all, hope you like Community Digest - May ‘24 Edition! You’ll be seeing these monthly so keep being awesome, keep sharing your awesome work, and keep cheering each other on in the community.

And if you are new to Sanity, we’re here for you! Head on over to Sanity Learn to start your Sanity journey. 🥾

You’ll learn from Simeon and Knut, some of the best Sanity developers I know! 😎

Aloha everyone! Until next one 🤙