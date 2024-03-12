Virtual Meetup
Developer Deep Dive: Tips and tools for powerful customization
Agenda
Adding color to your Sanity Studio with Simpler Color Input and other plugins
Colors are used everywhere on the web for all sorts of reasons. To appeal to different audiences, to emphasize text, or to add visual separation between different elements. Simpler Color Input is a Sanity plugin that simplifies adding colors to your content. Learn the story behind it, the specific needs it solved, some of the challenges faced building it, and the ways the community has come together to add color to their studios together. Through this talk, you will also realize the benefit of using a wide variety of Sanity plugins to add color, both metaphorically and physically, to your Sanity studio.
Deep Studio customization as operations tooling for an artist-run collective
We created an operations tool using deep studio customization for BULK Space, an artist collective in Detroit. By mutating the structure and composing a series of custom inputs, plugins and tools, we helped BULK create an inventory management system, checkout flow and reporting system all operated from within the studio editor.
Sanity, TypeScript, and You
In this talk, Knut will introduce the new Sanity TypeGen beta and show you how you can work with TypeScript and content from Sanity in your applications.
