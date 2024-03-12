Agenda

Colors are used everywhere on the web for all sorts of reasons. To appeal to different audiences, to emphasize text, or to add visual separation between different elements. Simpler Color Input is a Sanity plugin that simplifies adding colors to your content. Learn the story behind it, the specific needs it solved, some of the challenges faced building it, and the ways the community has come together to add color to their studios together. Through this talk, you will also realize the benefit of using a wide variety of Sanity plugins to add color, both metaphorically and physically, to your Sanity studio.