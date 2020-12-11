Pricing update: Free users
About Thomas

For the past 12 years I was fortunate to work in most of the fields of the Digital Creative Industry as a Designer, Developer, Photographer, Music Producer, Motion Designer, Producer / Project Manager, Tech Director and CEO.

As a digital generalist I now focus on the digital representation of brands and the shaping of digital identities. Because I worked at every step of the process, I can accompany brands from start to finish.

I love purposeful creation, that means creative work, but not just for the sake of being artsy. I love hands-on production with attention to detail. I love putting things out for people and going the extra mile for a superior product.

Expertise