For the past 12 years I was fortunate to work in most of the fields of the Digital Creative Industry as a Designer, Developer, Photographer, Music Producer, Motion Designer, Producer / Project Manager, Tech Director and CEO.



As a digital generalist I now focus on the digital representation of brands and the shaping of digital identities. Because I worked at every step of the process, I can accompany brands from start to finish.



I love purposeful creation, that means creative work, but not just for the sake of being artsy. I love hands-on production with attention to detail. I love putting things out for people and going the extra mile for a superior product.