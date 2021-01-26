Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Max Beppe Karlsson

Freelance developer and writer

maxkarlsson.dev
Melbourne, Australia
Joined: December 2019
Full Stack Developer
Available for work

About Max

I love building serverless websites and apps using Next.js or Gatsby and solve problems for socially responsible companies.

The incredible flexibility of Sanity makes it a perfect fit for any project I work on, be it e-commerce, progressive web apps or marketing websites.

Expertise