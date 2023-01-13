Skip to content
Alex Patterson

Developer Advocate

alex@codingcat.dev
alexpatterson.dev/
Grand Rapids, MI
Joined: September 2019
About Alex

I’m the founder of CodingCatDev, where we create “Purrfect Web Tutorials” to teach the world how to turn their development dreams into reality. I am a professional full stack developer, and I am passionate about mentoring new developers and helping the community that has allowed me to live my development dreams. I firmly believe that anyone can learn to be a developer. The CodingCatDev team is here to help!

Expertise