Lemon Hive

We build lightning fast websites that have amazing user experience using headless architectures

sales@lemonhive.com
www.lemonhive.com/
United Kingdom
Joined: January 2022
Sanity Development
Rise at Seven
Built by Lemon Hive, the Rise at Seven (Drum Digital Industries Agency of the Year 2021) website uses Sanity with Gatsby.

About Lemon

We make secure, flexible and fast headless (Jamstack) websites and apps that improve Technical SEO, increase visitor numbers & conversion rates. We build with Sanity, BigCommerce, Prismic, Strapi, Contentful, WordPress, and other headless content management systems. We create front-ends with Vue and React utilising Next.js, Gatsby, Nuxt, React Native, and others.

