Built by Lemon Hive, the Rise at Seven (Drum Digital Industries Agency of the Year 2021) website uses Sanity with Gatsby.
Rise at Seven had been working for over a year with another developer to develop a headless website with Sanity.io, without a lot of success. We were appointed to help them complete the solution and to build a new front-end with Gatsby. The project produced a website that complemented the brand and provided an exceptional user experience.
