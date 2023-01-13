Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →
View project liveShare your own project

Rise at Seven

By Lemon Hive

Built by Lemon Hive, the Rise at Seven (Drum Digital Industries Agency of the Year 2021) website uses Sanity with Gatsby.

Project Shots

Case study page
Home page
Work page
Services page
Blog page

Editing environment

About the project

Rise at Seven had been working for over a year with another developer to develop a headless website with Sanity.io, without a lot of success. We were appointed to help them complete the solution and to build a new front-end with Gatsby. The project produced a website that complemented the brand and provided an exceptional user experience.

Categorized in

Contributor

Lemon Hive

We build lightning fast websites that have amazing user experience using headless architectures

United Kingdom