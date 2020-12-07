Pricing update: Free users
Jamie Bradley

I help companies migrate to Jamstack with Sanity 🎉

bradders.dev/
United Kingdom, Middlesbrough
Joined: March 2019
Co Founder & CTO
Contributions

Headless Ecommerce Tutorial with (Sanity and) the Shopify API
In this article, we are going to create a website with Next.js. We will create a headless Shopify Store using Shopify's Storefront API and combine this with data from an instance of Sanity.

Jamie Bradley

HeySugar (Gatsby)
An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

About Jamie

Hey, my name is Jamie Bradley. I am the CTO and Co-Founder of a company called StackUp Digital. I specialise in helping companies migrate from monolithic architectures to Jamstack and I have been building websites with Sanity for almost two years.

Aside from my day job I also work on a side project called HeySugar, a Jamstack based Blood Sugar Management Tool that I have developed with Gatsby & Sanity. You can learn more about the project at heysugar.health

If you are looking for an expert to help you with a transformation to Jamstack or a fellow Jamstack enthusiast who just wants to talk about this stuff then drop me an email and let's get together for a virtual coffee!

