Hey, my name is Jamie Bradley. I am the CTO and Co-Founder of a company called StackUp Digital. I specialise in helping companies migrate from monolithic architectures to Jamstack and I have been building websites with Sanity for almost two years.

Aside from my day job I also work on a side project called HeySugar, a Jamstack based Blood Sugar Management Tool that I have developed with Gatsby & Sanity. You can learn more about the project at heysugar.health

If you are looking for an expert to help you with a transformation to Jamstack or a fellow Jamstack enthusiast who just wants to talk about this stuff then drop me an email and let's get together for a virtual coffee!