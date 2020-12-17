Pricing update: Free users
How to setup a staging website with SANITY
Guide

Edit code and make revisions without fear - deploy a staging website with SANITY spaces API.

Eric Howey

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery
Starter

A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts.

Gatsby Theme Catalyst
Starter

A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow.

Validation snippets for SANITY.io
Guide

A few handy copy and paste snippets for handling input validation in your content studio.

Using Theme UI with SANITY.io
Guide

Learn how to integrate SANITY.io block content with Theme UI styles on your frontend

Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form
Guide

A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.

About Eric

I am a frontend web developer by passion. I have degrees in philosophy and social work, not computer science. I enjoy the juxtaposition between creating websites and my full time job as a mental health therapist. Fixing a line of code is reassuringly certain when contrasted with the nuance of human experience.

I don't do rushed projects. Slow is smooth and smooth is fast.

I believe that building an engaging, fast and user friendly website is a careful process. It requires problem solving and creativity. I only work on a few projects per year and appreciate the artisanship of a well crafted product.

