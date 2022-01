Go to Semantic sanity tool

Convert Sanity Schemas to an OWL ontology and a JSON-LD Context

Go to Splatt, merge and spread documents and objects with GROQ

Sanity, IIIF Image API and manifests - Guide

Take advantage of the IIIF image capability of Sanity to construct a IIIF manifest

Tarje Lavik

Go to Sanity, IIIF Image API and manifests