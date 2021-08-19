Semantic sanity tool

Tarje Lavik
Convert Sanity Schemas to an OWL ontology and a JSON-LD Context
Why is this useful? You could create an API endpoint and dump the content of Sanity with a JSON-LD Context, convert the result to RDF and feed the result along with the ontology into a Sparql endpoint!
Mind! This tool only give you a starting point for manuall tweaking. Some can be done with
options.semanticSanity, some in a more suitable tool like Protégé.
Also mind! It is more of a PoC than anything else.
sanity install @seidhr/sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity
Sanity moves the tools default config into
/config based on the name used in the install step (i might be wrong). So either use
sanity install the full name and scope or use yarn/npm and manual add it to the
sanity.json file.
The plugin is configured with
<your-studio-folder>/config/@seidhr/sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity.json with these defaults.
{
"name": "Example ontology",
"base": "http://data.example.org/",
"vocab": {
"prefix": "ex",
"uri": "http://example.org/model/0.1/"
},
"prefixes": {
"rdf": "http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#",
"rdfs": "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#",
"xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#",
"owl": "http://www.w3.org/2002/07/owl#"
}
}
name used as ontology title.
base is the url used for every document and object in the dataset,
http://data.example.org/{_id}.
vocab defines the default prefix and url to use for the classes and properties,
http://example.org/model/0.1/{name}.
prefixes adds prefixes used in
options in the schemas. NB! You need to manually add all prefixes used.
Add
options to documents, objects and properties.
{
"options": {
"semanticSanity": {
"exclude": true,
"@container": "@set",
"@type": "@id",
"@id": "URL",
"domain": ["URL"],
"range": ["URL"],
"subClassOf": ["URL"],
"subPropertyOf": ["URL"]
}
}
}
boolean
false
Use if this document, object or property should be excluded from the OWL ontology and the JSON-LD context.
string
undefined
@container defines if an array is unordered or ordered. If set, use
@set or
@list.
string
undefined
If set, use
@id for a relationship using a URI or
@json to capture more complex property value as just JSON. For strings you can type them using
xsd:date,
xsd:dateTime,
xsd:boolean or other XML Schema datatypes.
string
undefined
Override the uri for the document, object or property, e.g.
schema:healthCondition or
https://schema.org/healthCondition.
array
undefined
Add domain for document, object or property, e.g.
schema:Patient or
https://schema.org/Patient. Domain is not a contraint. Adding
domain: "schema:Organization" to a property means that for example a document of type
Person using this property is also of the type
schema:Organization.
array
undefined
Add range for document, object or property, e.g.
ex:MedicalCondition or
http://exmple.org/MedicalCondition. Range is not a contraint. Adding
range: "ex:Sauce" to a property means that for example the document of type
ex:Meat that is the target of this property is also of the type
ex:Sauce.
array
undefined
Add subClassOf for document or object, e.g. schema:Person or a URI
array
undefined
Add subPropertyOf for propery, e.g. schema:memberOf or a URI
semantic-sanity is not thoroughly tested so all feedback is most welcome! Submit issue
MIT © Tarje Lavik See LICENSE
