Semantic sanity tool

sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity

Convert Sanity Schemas to an OWL ontology and a JSON-LD Context.

Why is this useful? You could create an API endpoint and dump the content of Sanity with a JSON-LD Context, convert the result to RDF and feed the result along with the ontology into a Sparql endpoint!

Mind! This tool only give you a starting point for manuall tweaking. Some can be done with options.semanticSanity , some in a more suitable tool like Protégé.

Also mind! It is more of a PoC than anything else.

Installation

sanity install @seidhr/sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity

Sanity moves the tools default config into /config based on the name used in the install step (i might be wrong). So either use sanity install the full name and scope or use yarn/npm and manual add it to the sanity.json file.

Configuration

The plugin is configured with <your-studio-folder>/config/@seidhr/sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity.json with these defaults.

{ "name" : "Example ontology" , "base" : "http://data.example.org/" , "vocab" : { "prefix" : "ex" , "uri" : "http://example.org/model/0.1/" } , "prefixes" : { "rdf" : "http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#" , "rdfs" : "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#" , "xsd" : "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#" , "owl" : "http://www.w3.org/2002/07/owl#" } }

name used as ontology title.

used as ontology title. base is the url used for every document and object in the dataset, http://data.example.org/{_id} .

is the url used for every document and object in the dataset, . vocab defines the default prefix and url to use for the classes and properties, http://example.org/model/0.1/{name} .

defines the default prefix and url to use for the classes and properties, . prefixes adds prefixes used in options in the schemas. NB! You need to manually add all prefixes used.

Options

Add options to documents, objects and properties.

{ "options" : { "semanticSanity" : { "exclude" : true , "@container" : "@set" , "@type" : "@id" , "@id" : "URL" , "domain" : [ "URL" ] , "range" : [ "URL" ] , "subClassOf" : [ "URL" ] , "subPropertyOf" : [ "URL" ] } } }

exclude

Type: boolean

Default: false

Use if this document, object or property should be excluded from the OWL ontology and the JSON-LD context.

@container

Type: string

Default: undefined

@container defines if an array is unordered or ordered. If set, use @set or @list .

@type

Type: string

Default: undefined

If set, use @id for a relationship using a URI or @json to capture more complex property value as just JSON. For strings you can type them using xsd:date , xsd:dateTime , xsd:boolean or other XML Schema datatypes.

@id

Type: string

Default: undefined

Override the uri for the document, object or property, e.g. schema:healthCondition or https://schema.org/healthCondition .

domain

Type: array

Default: undefined

Add domain for document, object or property, e.g. schema:Patient or https://schema.org/Patient . Domain is not a contraint. Adding domain: "schema:Organization" to a property means that for example a document of type Person using this property is also of the type schema:Organization .

range

Type: array

Default: undefined

Add range for document, object or property, e.g. ex:MedicalCondition or http://exmple.org/MedicalCondition . Range is not a contraint. Adding range: "ex:Sauce" to a property means that for example the document of type ex:Meat that is the target of this property is also of the type ex:Sauce .

subClassOf

Type: array

Default: undefined

Add subClassOf for document or object, e.g. schema:Person or a URI

subPropertyOf

Type: array

Default: undefined

Add subPropertyOf for propery, e.g. schema:memberOf or a URI

Issues

semantic-sanity is not thoroughly tested so all feedback is most welcome! Submit issue

License

MIT © Tarje Lavik See LICENSE