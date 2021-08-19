Semantic sanity tool

Pricing update: Free users
Convert Sanity Schemas to an OWL ontology and a JSON-LD Context.

Why is this useful? You could create an API endpoint and dump the content of Sanity with a JSON-LD Context, convert the result to RDF and feed the result along with the ontology into a Sparql endpoint!

Mind! This tool only give you a starting point for manuall tweaking. Some can be done with options.semanticSanity, some in a more suitable tool like Protégé.

Also mind! It is more of a PoC than anything else.

Installation

sanity install @seidhr/sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity

Sanity moves the tools default config into /config based on the name used in the install step (i might be wrong). So either use sanity install the full name and scope or use yarn/npm and manual add it to the sanity.json file.

Configuration

The plugin is configured with <your-studio-folder>/config/@seidhr/sanity-plugin-semantic-sanity.json with these defaults.

{
  "name": "Example ontology",
  "base": "http://data.example.org/",
  "vocab": {
    "prefix": "ex",
    "uri": "http://example.org/model/0.1/"
  },
  "prefixes": {
    "rdf": "http://www.w3.org/1999/02/22-rdf-syntax-ns#",
    "rdfs": "http://www.w3.org/2000/01/rdf-schema#",
    "xsd": "http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema#",
    "owl": "http://www.w3.org/2002/07/owl#"
  }
}
  • name used as ontology title.
  • base is the url used for every document and object in the dataset, http://data.example.org/{_id}.
  • vocab defines the default prefix and url to use for the classes and properties, http://example.org/model/0.1/{name}.
  • prefixes adds prefixes used in options in the schemas. NB! You need to manually add all prefixes used.

Options

Add options to documents, objects and properties.

{
  "options": {
    "semanticSanity": {
      "exclude": true,
      "@container": "@set",
      "@type": "@id",
      "@id": "URL",
      "domain": ["URL"],
      "range": ["URL"],
      "subClassOf": ["URL"],
      "subPropertyOf": ["URL"]
    }
  }
}

exclude

  • Type: boolean
  • Default: false

Use if this document, object or property should be excluded from the OWL ontology and the JSON-LD context.

@container

  • Type: string
  • Default: undefined

@container defines if an array is unordered or ordered. If set, use @set or @list.

@type

  • Type: string
  • Default: undefined

If set, use @id for a relationship using a URI or @json to capture more complex property value as just JSON. For strings you can type them using xsd:date, xsd:dateTime, xsd:boolean or other XML Schema datatypes.

@id

  • Type: string
  • Default: undefined

Override the uri for the document, object or property, e.g. schema:healthCondition or https://schema.org/healthCondition.

domain

  • Type: array
  • Default: undefined

Add domain for document, object or property, e.g. schema:Patient or https://schema.org/Patient. Domain is not a contraint. Adding domain: "schema:Organization" to a property means that for example a document of type Person using this property is also of the type schema:Organization.

range

  • Type: array
  • Default: undefined

Add range for document, object or property, e.g. ex:MedicalCondition or http://exmple.org/MedicalCondition. Range is not a contraint. Adding range: "ex:Sauce" to a property means that for example the document of type ex:Meat that is the target of this property is also of the type ex:Sauce.

subClassOf

  • Type: array
  • Default: undefined

Add subClassOf for document or object, e.g. schema:Person or a URI

subPropertyOf

  • Type: array
  • Default: undefined

Add subPropertyOf for propery, e.g. schema:memberOf or a URI

Issues

semantic-sanity is not thoroughly tested so all feedback is most welcome! Submit issue

License

MIT © Tarje Lavik See LICENSE

Install command

sanity install semantic-sanity

