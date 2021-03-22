Commerce Layer Starter - Starter
A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Starter
Alessandro is a Frontend Developer who currently works at Commerce Layer. He loves Jamstack and ReactJS and doesn't want to stop learning about them. In his free time, he plays Waterpolo as captain of his team in the A2 Italian championship.