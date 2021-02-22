Add the Telegram Messaging API to your React application - Guide
Learn how to use Telegram for sending notificationsGo to Add the Telegram Messaging API to your React application
Learn how to use Telegram for sending notificationsGo to Add the Telegram Messaging API to your React application
Learn how to dispatch SMS notifications from a Single Page Application (SPA)Go to Guide to sending SMS with the Twilio API
Learn how to efficiently build forms in React using Formik and YupGo to Form validation with Yup
I am a software engineer with a passion for solving challenges – be it building applications, or conquering new frontiers on Candy Crush. When I'm not staring at a screen, I do enjoy sharing laughs with my friends over a cold beer.