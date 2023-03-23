Growing up in Philadelphia, my first interest was art, and I studied at the University of the Arts to be an artisan blacksmith. While attending school, I worked at an art supply store that branched half the business into a desktop publishing service bureau. They asked for volunteers to learn the Macintosh OS and other desktop publishing programs, and I jumped at the chance.



After four years of experience, I became the go-to expert for other students, artists, teachers, & ad agencies. I realized this was a great way to earn a living, so I worked with local ad agencies to train them in software like Photoshop, Quark, Freehand, Illustrator, and others.



In 1994 I discovered that the Internet was no longer only text but now also images and was blown away at this merging of my passion for art and my talents in tech. So I immersed myself in becoming a web developer and leveraged my graphic design experience and enthusiasm for hand-coding HTML and JavaScript.



I quickly got work with the Philadelphia Inquirer & a hip design agency to build the first websites for companies like AND 1 and CD Now. Not long after, a graphic designer, an animator, and I went out on our own to form LucidCircus in 1998, and we have been delivering digital services and growing ever since.



Through the years, there have been many industry changes, like the coming & going of Flash, the dot-bomb era, Y2K, and many technology and industry shifts, but LucidCircus has stayed strong through it all.



For the last 20 years, I have been between The Czech Republic & the US, and our talented team from both regions work on many platforms such as WordPress, Drupal, Magento, and Shopify. We develop complex middleware integrations and web-based applications.



We also design and build mobile applications, both hybrid & native.



We excel at Pixar-level animation, UI/UX, branding, SEO, CRO, PPC, and SMM.



Our new passions are Web 3.0 tech & Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) for enterprise-level content management.



We can do whatever you wish to build or improve upon, no matter the tech stack.



Our five primary teams focus on the following:



- SaaS platform development

- Native mobile applications

- Animation/Design

- Open-source and Enterprise-level CMS

- Online Strategy Consultation



Working with my teams, I have the ability to conceptualize the potential of any website or platform, work smoothly with creative directors or stakeholders and translate original concepts and designs into a finished interactive product.



Check out LucidCircus.com for more information.