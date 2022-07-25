Pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering. Has an Experience in Building websites with the cutting-edge technologies.

Trained in Nextjs, SSR, TailwindCSS, Reactjs, Next-auth, Firebase hosting, Heroku, Cloudflare, Responsive web-design, Building Reactnative based android apps. Writes javascipt mostly to build beautiful and dynamic websites. Is a Linux enthusiast. Keen admirer of open-source and loves to contribute in open-source projects. Writes technical blogs at his leisure time.

Looking currently for internship as a react developer.