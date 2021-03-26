Profile page of Jason R. Stevens, CFA
Jason's headline: Developer, Technical Composer, and Co-Founder of Musicfox, Inc. | musicfox.io
Jason's email: jason@thinkjrs.dev
Jason's website: thinkjrs.dev
Jason's location: Chicago, IL, USA
Jason's job title: CTO/CFO/Co-Founder
About Jason
I love encountering undefined and difficult to solve, understand, or digest problems.
At Musicfox we dynamically assess and value assets within the music industry to help artists make high-quality music and allow investors a backstage pass to the risk-premia that those artists generate.
Sanity.io powers most of our structured content for many of our end-user applications.
Everything is valuable to something.