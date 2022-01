Fikayo Adepoju is a LinkedIn Learning (Lynda.com) Author, Full-stack developer, technical writer, and tech content creator proficient in Web and Mobile technologies and DevOps with over 10 years of experience developing scalable distributed applications. With over 40 articles written for CircleCI, Twilio, Auth0, Sanity, and The New Stack blogs and also on his personal Medium page, he loves to share his knowledge to as many developers as would benefit from it. You can also check out his video courses on Udemy.