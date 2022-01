I'm a tinkerer at heart growing my skills in front-end development. By day, I am a User Experience Designer and love creating beautiful things in pixels. Learning to code has opened up a whole other world of creativity for me.

I spent years using WordPress and am excited about the evolution to headless CMS both with and without that platform.

Current interests are React, headless cms, Firebase, Next JS, Gatsby (and a bit of Angular just to keep it interesting).