Structured Content 2022: Join our conference to explore fresh perspectives on content and digital experiences →
Skip to content

Bünyamin Öztürk

Well... I'm an IT student from Turkey that loves researching...

bunyaminozturk.com.tr
Turkey, Samsun Çarşamba
Joined: April 2022
Freelancer
Available for work

Contributions

OneSignal
Tool

Helps making push notifications for your content

Bünyamin Öztürk