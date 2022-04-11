Bünyamin Öztürk
Well... I'm an IT student from Turkey that loves researching...
Helps making push notifications for your content
OneSignal Push Notification support for Sanity.io
sanity install onesignal
Use it in your schema types:
// [...]
{
fields: [
// [...]
{
name: 'onesignal',
title: 'Notification',
type: 'onesignal',
},
]
}
To use it you need to define your API Key and APP ID
// .../studio/config/onesignal.json
{
"onesignalApiKey": "exampleKey",
"onesignalAppId": "exampleID"
}
npm install sanity-plugin-onesignal
