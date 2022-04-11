Structured Content 2022: Join our conference to explore fresh perspectives on content and digital experiences →
OneSignal

By Bünyamin Öztürk

Helps making push notifications for your content

sanity-plugin-onesignal

OneSignal Push Notification support for Sanity.io

Installation

sanity install onesignal

Usage

Use it in your schema types:

// [...]
{
  fields: [
    // [...]
    {
      name: 'onesignal',
      title: 'Notification',
      type: 'onesignal',
    },
  ]
}

Configuration

To use it you need to define your API Key and APP ID

// .../studio/config/onesignal.json
{
  "onesignalApiKey": "exampleKey",
  "onesignalAppId": "exampleID"
}

Install command

npm install sanity-plugin-onesignal

