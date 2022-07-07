Shopify + Sanity: Read about the investment and partnership –>
Skip to content

Commerce-UI

We build modern commerce

simon@commerce-ui.com
Poland, Gdansk
Joined: November 2022
Founder
Available for work

About Commerce-UI

For 8+ years we’ve worked with design-driven brands to move their concepts from the design stage to production-ready code. We believe that building the best online shopping experience requires a combination of meticulous attention to design detail and cutting-edge technology.

Expertise