Oliver White

I'm a Frontend Engeneer Manager, React lover.

oliver@nuagedelait.com
France
Joined: March 2021
Frontend Engineering Manager
e-commerce agency and freelance
Available for work

Latest contributions

About Oliver

I was a webdesigner for a long time, always wanted to be a good creative developpeur.
I began with flash, then a lot of wordpress and was never fully satisfied.
When I discovered React, as Javascript senior developer, I was feeling very confortable (more than in a VueJS framework) and since was searching for a simple platform to continue creating website.
Sanity is just the tool I was expecting, I can really focus on what I like, creating content and use it very fast !

Expertise