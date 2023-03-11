I was a webdesigner for a long time, always wanted to be a good creative developpeur.

I began with flash, then a lot of wordpress and was never fully satisfied.

When I discovered React, as Javascript senior developer, I was feeling very confortable (more than in a VueJS framework) and since was searching for a simple platform to continue creating website.

Sanity is just the tool I was expecting, I can really focus on what I like, creating content and use it very fast !