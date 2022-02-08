Kerstin Eibel - Made with Sanity
Personal website for Mag.a Kerstin Eibel Advice | Coaching | DevelopmentGo to Kerstin Eibel
Personal website for Mag.a Kerstin Eibel Advice | Coaching | DevelopmentGo to Kerstin Eibel
With nearly decades of experience in design and
branding, I have a strong focus on user interface (UI)
and user experience (UX) in the digital space.
As a digital native with a thorough understanding of interaction
design and creative strategy, I am skilled at creating innovative
and intuitive digital experiences for forward-thinking brands. My
approach to design always considers the user experience, and I
strive to incorporate this perspective in every aspect of my thinking.
My expertise lies in design systems, team building,
and workflow optimization within the digital design
domain. I am dedicated to making a positive impact and
working towards a brighter future for my clients.