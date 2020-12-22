IT Consulting. Full stack development. Digital design.

I am the founder & CEO of NorthLink Digital, a UK based IT consultancy offering full stack development and digital design from our London and Tees Valley offices.

Web Development

From small static sites to large dynamic enterprise applications we have solutions to match every use case.

Mobile Application Development

iOS and Android, phone and tablet, we can design and build any sort of mobile application

Cloud Native Applications

All of our solutions are designed from ground up to be deployed to the cloud for scalability and security. We have real world experience of all of the major cloud vendors and can advise on which would be most suitable for your use case.

IT Consulting

Over two decades of experience delivering major (multi-year, multi-million dollar) programmes of change within Digital Transformation programmes, Regulatory Initiatives, Financial Services and Commodities Trading.

eCommerce

We design and build solutions built on the leading eCommerce platforms including the option of beautiful, custom made websites and mobile apps