I'm Dan, an English software engineer and entrepreneur who lives and works in San Francisco.

I am co-founder and CEO of Range, where we believe that healthy companies aren’t simply better places to work, but do better work. We build software that helps teams be more connected, focused, and productive no matter where they’re working.

Prior to Range, I was Head of Engineering at the publishing platform Medium. And before that a Staff Software engineer at Google, where I worked on Gmail, Google+, and a variety of frontend infrastructure.

I have MA in Industrial Design from Sheffield Hallam University and a BSc in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Manchester. In past lives I raced snowboards, jumped out of planes, and lived in the jungle.