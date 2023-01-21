Skip to content
Register for our upcoming live product demo on January 26th →

Kennedy Freitas

React & React Native Developer

kennedynvsf@gmail.com
Portugal
Joined: September 2021
React & Mobile Developer
Freelance

Latest contributions

About Kennedy

Your friendly neighbourhood React developer passionate about bringing new ideas to life.

Progressively transitioning to mobile development witth React native.

Reach out to me and let's create something fun.

Expertise