Cover da Banda - Portuguese based platform for musicians

By Kennedy Freitas

Content showcase & support platform fot musicians

Project Shots

Artist profile page
homepage artist modal opened
feed

About the project

CoverDaBanda is a Platform founded by me, with the purpose of
supporting Music artists through content showcase and donations.
This platform was built with technologies such us: Nextjs, Sanity
CMS for the backend, Google Auth, Context API and Zustand for
state management, Stripe, Framer Motion, Swiper and Features
Include: User authentication, Dark Mode, searching functionality, etc...

