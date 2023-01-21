Cover da Banda - Portuguese based platform for musicians

Kennedy Freitas
React & React Native Developer
Kennedy is located at Portugal
Content showcase & support platform fot musicians
CoverDaBanda is a Platform founded by me, with the purpose of
supporting Music artists through content showcase and donations.
This platform was built with technologies such us: Nextjs, Sanity
CMS for the backend, Google Auth, Context API and Zustand for
state management, Stripe, Framer Motion, Swiper and Features
Include: User authentication, Dark Mode, searching functionality, etc...
