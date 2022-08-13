I'm Olawuni Olukunle a Full-Stack Developer, specialising in core Full Stack technologies such as React, Nextjs, Tailwind, MongoDB, Express, Node, Sanity CMS, JavaScript, Redux, Typescript and Material UI.

Well-organised person, problem solver, and independent employee with high attention to detail. Fan of outdoor activities and TV series.

Interested in the entire full stack spectrum and working on ambitious projects with positive people