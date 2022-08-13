Skip to content
Check out our new starter built for Next.js and Vercel →

Olukunle Olawuni

Full Stack Developer

olawuni50@gmail.com
olukunle.netlify.app/
Lagos/Nigeria

Latest contributions

TikChat
Made with Sanity

A social Media app

Olukunle Olawuni

About Olukunle

I'm Olawuni Olukunle a Full-Stack Developer, specialising in core Full Stack technologies such as React, Nextjs, Tailwind, MongoDB, Express, Node, Sanity CMS, JavaScript, Redux, Typescript and Material UI.

Well-organised person, problem solver, and independent employee with high attention to detail. Fan of outdoor activities and TV series.

Interested in the entire full stack spectrum and working on ambitious projects with positive people

Expertise