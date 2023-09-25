Skip to content

Henrik Larsson

Henrik is a front-end developer based in Sweden.

larssonhenrik.com
Falkenberg, Sweden
Joined: January 2021
Front-end developer

Latest contributions

Henrik Larsson
Made with Sanity

Henrik's personal digital space, created with Sanity & Next.js.

Henrik Larsson

About Henrik

Henrik is a front-end developer born, raised and based in Sweden.

Henrik aims to produce accessible, performant and elegant websites. He does so by utilising his design background in combination with his technical skills.

While not at work Henrik enjoys watching and practising sports and he considers himself a good team player. He also loves spending time with family and friends.

Expertise