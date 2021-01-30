Nick is passionate about software development, and what can be achieved with modern software solutions.

In his career, he has developed software for electronic publishers, telecommunications companies, car manufacturers, healthcare providers, banks, and other financial institutions. He has experience across all layers of the software stack and continues to learn about new technologies, particularly on the front-end.

In his current role at CREALOGIX, Nick is focused on the design, development, and integration of APIs in a microservices architecture, as well as being the technical lead for a team of talented developers and QA testers.