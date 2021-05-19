Slick's Slices / Master Gatsby - Made with Sanity
The demo website for the course Master GatsbyGo to Slick's Slices / Master Gatsby
I'm a web developer, teacher and speaker from Hamilton, Ontario 🇨🇦. I'm 33 years old and I've been making websites for about 21 years.
I use HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Though constantly changing, my focus right now is React.js, Node, Express, Lambda, Gatsby and Next.js
I create online courses and run a web development podcast called Syntax.