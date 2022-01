My name is Chisom Julius from Nigeria.

I'm a dedicated front-end developer with a keen eye for details, and a determination to deliver the very highest quality.

The main areas of my expertise are HTML(5), CSS(3), Javascript(react and jQuery), and some cool collaborative tools like git and slack. I use Netlify as my choice of deployments and my preferred CMS is sanity.io

I try to build web apps to keep my skills and github as updated as possible, and in my free times you can find me reading medical books, playing football, watching movies, or hanging out with friends.