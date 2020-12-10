Pricing update: Free users
Christopher Pecoraro

Author, Speaker, Mentor, Developer

chrispecoraro@gmail.com
Winter Park, Florida, United States
Joined: July 2019
Associate Director of Web Development

Kitchen Sink
Starter

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Sanity.io starter template with Jigsaw
Jigsaw (https://jigsaw.tighten.co) starter kit which sources content from Sanity (https://sanity.io) deployed on Netlify

Christopher Pecoraro

About Christopher

Software developer and author of Jumpstart Jamstack Development, & peer-reviewed articles, conference speaker, serial user group founder, Remote Working Conference co-founder, & open source contributor from Pittsburgh, PA. Bachelor of Science in Computing & Information Science from Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, PA.

