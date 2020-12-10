Jumpstart Jamstack Development Book (e-book, print, Kindle) - Made with Sanity Build and deploy modern websites and web apps using Gatsby, Netlify, and Sanity Christopher Pecoraro Go to Jumpstart Jamstack Development Book (e-book, print, Kindle)

PHP Sanity: a collection of convenience functions for Sanity's official PHP API - Schema PHP Sanity is a collection of convenience functions for use with the official Sanity PHP API. https://github.com/chrispecoraro/PHP-Sanity Christopher Pecoraro Go to PHP Sanity: a collection of convenience functions for Sanity's official PHP API

Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity - Guide Learn how to quickly create a SPA with Vue 3, Tailwind CSS, and Sanity.io Christopher Pecoraro Go to Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity

Kitchen Sink - Starter Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end. Go to Kitchen Sink