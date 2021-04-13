Christopher Pecoraro
Author, Speaker, Mentor, Developer
Christopher is located at Winter Park, Florida, United States
PHP Sanity is a collection of convenience functions for use with the official Sanity PHP API. https://github.com/chrispecoraro/PHP-Sanity
<?php
require_once '../vendor/autoload.php';
use Sanity\Client as SanityClient;
/**
* Class Sanity
*/
class Sanity
{
/**
* @var string
*/
private string $documentId;
/**
* Sanity constructor.
* @param string $projectId
* @param string $dataset
* @param string $token
* @param string $apiVersion
*/
public function __construct(
private string $projectId,
private string $dataset,
private string $token,
private string $apiVersion
)
{
$this->client = new SanityClient([
'projectId' => $this->getProjectId(),
'dataset' => $this->getDataset(),
'token' => $this->getToken(),
'apiVersion' => $this->getApiVersion(),
]);
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getDocumentId(): string
{
return $this->documentId;
}
/**
* @param string $documentId
*/
public function setDocumentId(string $documentId): void
{
$this->documentId = $documentId;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getProjectId(): string
{
return $this->projectId;
}
/**
* @param string $projectId
*/
public function setProjectId(string $projectId): void
{
$this->projectId = $projectId;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getDataset(): string
{
return $this->dataset;
}
/**
* @param string $dataset
*/
public function setDataset(string $dataset): void
{
$this->dataset = $dataset;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getToken(): string
{
return $this->token;
}
/**
* @param string $token
*/
public function setToken(string $token): void
{
$this->token = $token;
}
/**
* @return string
*/
public function getApiVersion(): string
{
return $this->apiVersion;
}
/**
* @param string $apiVersion
*/
public function setApiVersion(string $apiVersion): void
{
$this->apiVersion = $apiVersion;
}
/**
* @param $query
* @return mixed
*/
public function fetch($query)
{
return $this->client->fetch($query);
}
/**
* @param string $schemaType
* @return array
*/
public function all(string $schemaType): array
{
$query = "*[_type == '$schemaType']";
echo $query;
return $this->client->fetch($query);
}
/**
* @param $imageUrl
* @param string $fieldName
* @param string $imageType
* @param null $documentId
* @return $this
*/
public function attachImage($imageUrl, $fieldName = 'image', $imageType = 'image', $documentId = null)
{
$img = file_get_contents($imageUrl);
$filePath = explode("/",$imageUrl);
$tempFile = tempnam(sys_get_temp_dir(), $filePath[count($filePath)-1]);
file_put_contents($tempFile, $img);
$asset = $this->client->uploadAssetFromFile('image', $tempFile);
try {
$this->client->patch($this->useDocumentId($documentId))
->set([$fieldName =>
['_type' => $imageType, 'asset' =>
['_ref' => $asset['_id']]
]
]
)
->commit();
} catch (BaseException $error) {
echo 'Failed to attach image:';
var_dump($error);
}
return $this;
}
/**
* @param string $schemaType
* @param array $documentList
* @param array|null $fieldNames
* @return array
*/
public function batchCreate(string $schemaType, array $documentList, ?array $fieldNames = null): array
{
$schemaTypeArray = [
'_type' => $schemaType,
];
$ids = [];
foreach ($documentList as $document) {
$createFields = is_array($document) ? array_merge($schemaTypeArray, $document) : array_merge($schemaTypeArray, (array)$document);
if (is_array($fieldNames)) {
if (count($fieldNames) == 0) {
return ["FieldNames need to be specified or set to null."];
}
$values = is_array($document) ? $document : [$document];
$createFields = array_combine($fieldNames, $values);
}
$mergedFields = array_merge(['_type' => $schemaType], $createFields);
$createdDocument = $this->client->create($mergedFields);
$ids[] = $createdDocument['_id'];
usleep(50);
}
return $ids;
}
/**
* @param string $schemaType
* @param string $fileName
* @param array|null $fieldNames
* @param string $fieldSeparator
* @return array
*/
public function batchCreateFromFile(string $schemaType, string $fileName, ?array $fieldNames = null, string $fieldSeparator = ','): array
{
$schemaTypeArray = [
'_type' => $schemaType,
];
$ids = [];
$file = file($fileName);
foreach ($file as $line) {
$columns = str_getcsv($line, $fieldSeparator);
$createFields = array_merge(array_combine($fieldNames, $columns), $schemaTypeArray);
$createdDocument = $this->client->create($createFields);
usleep(50);
$ids[] = $createdDocument['_id'];
}
return $ids;
}
/**
* @param string $schemaType
* @param object|array $document
* @param array|null $fieldNames
* @return mixed|string
*/
public function create(string $schemaType, object|array $document, ?array $fieldNames = null)
{
$createFields = is_array($document) ? $document : (array)$document;
if (is_array($fieldNames)) {
if (count($fieldNames) == 0) {
return "FieldNames need to be specified or set to null";
}
$createFields = array_combine($fieldNames, $createFields);
}
$mergedFields = array_merge(['_type' => $schemaType], $createFields);
$createdDocument = $this->client->create($mergedFields);
usleep(50);
return $createdDocument['_id'];
}
/**
* @param string $schemaType
*/
public function deleteAll(string $schemaType)
{
$this->client->delete(
['query' =>
'*[_type == "' . $schemaType . '"]'
],
);
}
/**
* @param string $id
*/
public function deleteById(string $id)
{
$this->client->delete(
[
'query' => '*[_id == "' . $id . '"]'
],
);
}
/**
* @param string $schemaType
* @param string $string
* @param array|null $fieldNames
* @param string $separator
* @return mixed
*/
public function createFromString(string $schemaType, string $string, ?array $fieldNames = null, $separator = ',')
{
$schemaTypeArray = [
'_type' => $schemaType,
];
$createFields = str_getcsv($string, $separator);
$createFields = array_combine($fieldNames, $createFields);
$createdDocument = $this->client->create(array_merge($schemaTypeArray, $createFields));
usleep(50);
return $createdDocument['_id'];
}
/**
* @param string $documentType
* @param string $targetField
* @param string $sourceField
*/
public function copy(string $documentType, string $targetField, string $sourceField)
{
$documents = $this->client->fetch('*[_type=="' . $documentType . '"]');
foreach ($documents as $document) {
try {
$this->client->patch($document['id'])
->set([$targetField => $document[$sourceField]])
->commit();
} catch (BaseException $error) {
echo 'The update failed:';
var_dump($error);
}
usleep(50);
}
}
/**
* @param $fieldName
* @param $fieldValue
* @param null $documentId
* @return $this
*/
public function set($fieldName, $fieldValue, $documentId = null)
{
$this->client->patch($this->useDocumentId($documentId))->set([$fieldName => $fieldValue])
->commit();
return $this;
}
/**
* @param $block
* @return string
*/
public function getStringFromBlock($block)
{
if (is_array($block)) {
$string = array_map(function($block)
{
if ($block['_type'] !== 'block' || !isset($block['children'])) {
return '';
}
$childenTextBlocks = array_map(function($child)
{
return $child['text'];
}, $block['children']);
return implode($childenTextBlocks);
}, $block);
return implode("\n\n", $string);
}
return '';
}
/**
* @param mixed $documentId
* @return mixed
*/
protected function useDocumentId(mixed $documentId): mixed
{
$documentId = $documentId ?? $this->getDocumentId();
return $documentId;
}
}
This is a collection of functions intended to make using the official Sanity PHP API easier to use. Short functions such as:
$results = $sanity->all("employee");
make it easier for Sanity to interact with PHP applications.
These functions are useful for migrations and importing data from other content management systems.
GitHub repo:
https://github.com/chrispecoraro/PHP-Sanity
