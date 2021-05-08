Jumpstart Jamstack Development Book (e-book, print, Kindle)

Christopher Pecoraro
Build and deploy modern websites and web apps using Gatsby, Netlify, and Sanity
The Jamstack (JavaScript, API, and Markup) enables web developers to create and publish modern and maintainable websites and web apps focused on speed, security, and accessibility by using tools such as Gatsby, Sanity, and Netlify. This Jamstack book takes a hands-on approach to implementation and related methodologies that will have you up and running with modern web development in no time.
