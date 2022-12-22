Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →

Minh Khoi Riccardo Nguyen

Freelance Creative developer based in Italy.

Italy
Joined: December 2021
Creative Front End Developer
Freelance
Available for work

Latest contributions

Madeleine Rome
Made with Sanity

A French-inspired bistro, as charming as the old Parisian brasseries, welcoming and cared for down to the smallest detail, as only an Italian place can be.

Stefano Falconi Studio
Made with Sanity

Website portfolio made for Stefano Falconi indipendent studio. Designed by Stefano Falconi Studio.

Minh Khoi Riccardo Nguyen

Kyeo
Made with Sanity

KYEO was an information platform made during the pandemic of COVID-19 to support #stopasianhate through news, information and testimonials.

Minh Khoi Riccardo Nguyen

About Minh

Vietnamese italian guy, sneakers addicted ?, retired gamer ?,blender3D amateur ?,asian cuisine lover ?,Front end developer with 4 years of experience.

Expertise