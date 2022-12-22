Skip to content
Kyeo

By Minh Khoi Riccardo Nguyen

KYEO was an information platform made during the pandemic of COVID-19 to support #stopasianhate through news, information and testimonials.

Project Shots

Homepage Dark Mode
Info Page Dark Mode
Homepage Light Mode
Info Page Light Mode

