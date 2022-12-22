Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →
View project liveShare your own project

Stefano Falconi Studio

By Minh Khoi Riccardo Nguyen

Website portfolio made for Stefano Falconi indipendent studio. Designed by Stefano Falconi Studio.

Project Shots

Landing
Services Section
Contact Section
Toggle Interaction

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author

Madeleine Rome

A French-inspired bistro, as charming as the old Parisian brasseries, welcoming and cared for down to the smallest detail, as only an Italian place can be.

Kyeo

KYEO was an information platform made during the pandemic of COVID-19 to support #stopasianhate through news, information and testimonials.

Minh Khoi Riccardo Nguyen