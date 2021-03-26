Profile page of Chris Brannen
About Chris
Full stack developer with experience across a range of technologies and frameworks. I am passionate about delivering high quality products which provide positive user experiences. I have experience developing in a wide variety of languages and I am flexible in the approach used to provide the best solution. I am a self-driven learner, constantly seeking to improve my skills and knowledge to increase the quality of the work I produce.