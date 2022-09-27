Join us live Sept. 27 – How Sanity and Vercel powered Morning Brew's transformation –>
Skip to content

Andrew Kumar

andrewkumar.xyz

andrewkumar.xyz
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Global Head of GTM
Available for work

Contributions

About Andrew

Andrew is the Global Head of GTM at Stackbit and a highly sought-after advisor to engineering and marketing leaders about composable architecture, multi-space architecture, hub-node-spoke software architecture, #MACH architecture, digital platforms, and assembling the winning technology stack for digital and web teams.

🚀

Expertise

Part of