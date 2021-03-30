Portfolio - Made with Sanity
I love the creativity of coding, finding solutions to problems and working with a wide variety of resources to build something functional for someone else.
I love the pleasure getting it right can bring but I also enjoy the 'could you just...' comments as clients interact with code and see what more it could do for them and their projects.