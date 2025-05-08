Vimeo Integrations

Mimosun
An “Inquiry” e-shop designed to feel as crafted as the product.
Integrate custom Vimeo videos with your React, Nuxt, or other JAMstack applications using Sanity CMS–the world's most flexible, extensible content management system.
An “Inquiry” e-shop designed to feel as crafted as the product.
Baltic Village is an exclusive holiday home resort in Damp that needed a sleek, high-performing booking platform. Using Next.js, Sanity Studio, and Chakra UI, Evelan delivered a modern website featuring stunning visuals, lightning-fast load times, and a user-friendly interface. The result? A first-class experience for guests and an effortless content management process for the Baltic Village team.
Too Good To Go’s international teams now have a performant content-led platform that lets them move as fast as the organisation grows.
Enterprise-level CMS implementation for a multi-lingual, multi-market direct selling company.
Imperfection is the perfection to a beautiful perspective. Elevate your style with our exquisite pearl jewelry collection.
Lively portfolio site for legendary brand and animation studio based in NYC.