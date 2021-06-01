Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Vimeo Integrations

Integrate custom Vimeo videos with your React, Nuxt, or other JAMstack applications using Sanity CMS–the world's most flexible, extensible content management system.

1 Vimeo Integrations tool

Vimeo Browser

A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio

FNATIC

2 Vimeo Integrations projects made with Sanity

Winemaker.com

Winemaker.com is the digital marketplace for discoverers and connoisseurs and promotes direct encounters between winemakers and wine lovers.

Bartosz Podlewski
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init