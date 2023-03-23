Boring Money is an independent business which has been set up to help normal people who don't have PhDs in finance make some smart investment decisions - quickly and painlessly.

Boringmoney.co.uk is for anyone who thinks that investments are, well, just a little bit boring. For anyone who wants some validation about what you're planning. Our mission is to cut through the cr@p, to explain stuff in normal language and to help everyone who has ever felt a bit alienated, patronised or simply cross-eyed and exhausted, to make some good decisions and to get those financial monkeys off your back!

We power our website using Sanity, having created a multitude of bespoke pagetypes, objects and plugins in the studio.