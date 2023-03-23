Boring Money
Boring Money Development team
Boring Money is an independent business which has been set up to help normal people who don't have PhDs in finance make some smart investment decisions - quickly and painlessly.
Boringmoney.co.uk is for anyone who thinks that investments are, well, just a little bit boring. For anyone who wants some validation about what you're planning. Our mission is to cut through the cr@p, to explain stuff in normal language and to help everyone who has ever felt a bit alienated, patronised or simply cross-eyed and exhausted, to make some good decisions and to get those financial monkeys off your back!
We power our website using Sanity, having created a multitude of bespoke pagetypes, objects and plugins in the studio.
