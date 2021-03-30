This was a great project to start on your journey with Sanity. A single page React frontend allowed me to play with the Sanity schemas and work through the CLI interface.

The most important part was working with GROQ, the query language, but it really was easy to use and pick up. The documentation is excellent.

This was a starter project and I am looking forward to developing my ideas for using Sanity with more complex full stack applications. There are a whole bunch of plugins to research also. I can't wait!

Enjoy!