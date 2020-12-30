Pricing update: Free users
Dorell James

Fullstack Developer

me@dorelljames.com
dorelljames.com
Cebu City, Philippines
Joined: June 2019
Fullstack Developer
Available for work

Contributions

Asset Source for Pexels
Tool

Seach photos on Pexels and use them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.

Creating my first Sanity.io plugin
Guide

I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch!

Netlify Deploy Status Badge
Tool

Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to!

Dynamic GROQ Query in JavaScript
Guide

As we get to use GROQ more and more, it's inevitable when we get ourselves to situations where we need to construct queries dynamically. Here's how you make dynamic GROQ query in JavaScript.

GROQ - a GraphQL alternative?
Guide

Heard of GROQ? How can it be used as an alternative to GraphQL? This article will not only introduce you to GROQ but you'll also learn to hopefully appreciate it. Truly a hidden gem out there!

www.dorelljames.com
About Dorell

Your average guy that can do both frontend and backend! 😅

I also lead / co-lead different tech communities here in Cebu namely Laravel Cebu, React Cebu and JavaScript Cebu. I work together with these ever so passionate and amazing people who relentlessly share and dedicate their time in bringing these events - meetups, workshops and more for the benefit of the community. 💯

If we ever get the chance to meet, please say hi! 😊

Expertise