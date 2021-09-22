Conditional fields in Array of type Object - Sanity.io

ICYMI. Sanity.io released conditional fields and yay, it basically allows us to hide a given field depending on the values available to us in our document. Cool, neat, awesome, you name it but I’d say finally! Yes!!!

Let’s take a look at an example below at how we can conditionally hide a field of an object in the a given list of array:

{ name : "organization" , title : "Organization" , type : "document" , fields : [ ... , { title : "Members" , description : "Manage users of a given org here..." , name : "members" , type : "array" , of : [ { type : "organizationMember" } ] , } ] }

So we have here an organization document above with members belonging to that organization via organizationMember object schema.

Now, our organizationMember as specified below:

{ name : "organizationMember" , title : "Organization Member" , type : "object" , fields : [ ... , { name : "status" , title : "Status" , type : "string" , options : { list : [ { title : "Invited" , value : "invited" } , { title : "Accepted" , value : "accepted" } , ] , } , defaultValue : "invited" , } , { name : "dateInvited" , title : "Date Invited" , type : "datetime" , } , { name : "dateAccepted" , title : "Date Accepted" , type : "datetime" , } , ] }

Notice we have dateAccepted field above. Our goal is we only want that given field to show only when the status has changed to accepted .

So what’s the problem?

The solution might come pretty simple but getting the object of whatever we’re currently viewing or editing becomes tricky (or maybe not or at least for me 😅).

We’ll ask ourselves, how are we gonna make sure we’re selecting the appropriate object at a given time? Or how do I get hold of the current index of the object? If you’ve come across this problem, read on the solution below.

The Solution

The first thing we need to do is to get hold of the current organizationMember object we’re currently working. Correct? Whether that’s the first index, or 2nd or whatever, we must grab it.

So, we’ll have to make use of entire document value and the current value from the callback properties provided by Sanity.io for us and from there, we can look at our members array in our document and find the current field’s value that matches.

{ name : "dateAccepted" , title : "Date Accepted" , type : "datetime" , hidden : ( { document , value } ) => { const member = document . members . find ( ( member ) => member . dateAccepted === value ) ; console . log ( member ) } , }

So now, we’ve got access to the appropriate object and the output of console.log(member) statement as for example is:

{ "_key" : "6cb0dfb4a06d" , "_type" : "organizationMember" , "status" : "invited" , } ,

and it could change depending on the member on the list that you’re currently viewing/editing.

{ "_key" : "19fc3ebbe252" , "_type" : "organizationMember" , "status" : "invited" , } ,

so on, and so forth.

Now, what’s left is we’ll just have to check the status key and depending on its value, we’ll be able to show our dateAccepted field when it’s set to accepted .

And so to wrap things up!

{ name : "dateAccepted" , title : "Date Accepted" , type : "datetime" , hidden : ( { document , value } ) => { const member = document . members . find ( ( member ) => member . dateAccepted === value ) ; return member ?. status !== "accepted" ; } , } ,

Voila! 💪😊

What now?

This example is pretty use case edge and in my opinion, it pays well to get a deeper understanding from the official documentation at the Sanity.io’s website guide so I advise that you go and check it out. Thank you! I hope this post helps…