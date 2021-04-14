How to Create a Single Page Application with React and Sanity - Guide In this article we'll use React and TailwindCSS to build a SPA with a Sanity backend Olawanle Joel Go to How to Create a Single Page Application with React and Sanity

Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity - Guide This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS. Olawanle Joel Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity

How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity - Guide In this article, you will learn how to build a simple web application with Vue.js, query your data from Sanity, and make it a Progressive Web Application (PWA) by installing the PWA plugin. In making it a PWA, the app will be able to be installed on mobile phones. Olawanle Joel Go to How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity

Books Note - Made with Sanity A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read. Olawanle Joel Go to Books Note