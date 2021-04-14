How to Create a Single Page Application with React and Sanity - Guide
In this article we'll use React and TailwindCSS to build a SPA with a Sanity backendGo to How to Create a Single Page Application with React and Sanity
This article explains what Sanity is all about and how to build a simple books list app. Sanity CMS stores our content, which will be editable in Sanity Studio. We will make this app with Nuxt and style it using pure CSS.Go to Headless CMS: Building Apps with Nuxt and Sanity
In this article, you will learn how to build a simple web application with Vue.js, query your data from Sanity, and make it a Progressive Web Application (PWA) by installing the PWA plugin. In making it a PWA, the app will be able to be installed on mobile phones.Go to How to Create a Progressive Web Application with Vue and Sanity
A simple Nuxt app that allows you to jot notes you learn from a book as you read.Go to Books Note
I build a very simple blog with Vue and TailwindCSS and fetched content from SanityGo to Vue-Sanity Blog with Tailwind
I am Joel, a frontend developer and technical writer based in Nigeria, I working with vue.js and it's JamStack, I recently started exploring Sanity CMS for data and it's been awesome.